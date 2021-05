Rap star Meek Mill celebrated his 34th birthday in peace, after his biggest enemy, Tekashi69 was banned from a popular Miami nightclub.

Meek Mill was not about the have his birthday ruined by the antics of Hip-Hop’s biggest troll – Tekashi69

In fact, the North Philly rapper, whose 34th birthday party was held at the LIV Nightclub in Miami, made sure that planners were on the same page.

According to TMZ, his arrival Tekashi69 has been completely banned from the nightclub to avoid another dust-up between the pair.

Meek and Tekashi69 almost came to blows in a Miami parking garage in February, after the rainbow haired wrapper popped up on me out of nowhere with his phone recording.

After security separated the pair, Tekashi69 tried to cash in on the moment by using the altercation in the video for his song “ZAZA.”

Meek eventually had the video taken down, had his voice and image was removed, and has since gone one about with his life. The party at LIV Nightclub was the first activation at the “Meekend,” a term created by the artist to celebrate the anniversary of his birth.

Meek shares the same birthday as his youngest son, Czar.

Czar turned 1 years old on May 6 and his celebrity pops took to social media to finally share what the handsome young king looks like.

He captioned, “Happy bday czar love you tomar your first big day!!!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 can’t wait to see you love you!!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/COf2k61HlVu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link “happy bday czar💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎💎love you 4eva”

“La familia 💎💎💎💎 #ROBBIESONS

More living more blessings! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2021

Happy Birthday, Meek! Have fun this weekend.

