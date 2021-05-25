J. Cole Slammed For Taking Someone’s Job By Playing In The Basketball Africa League

Terrell Stoglin, one of the best players in the BAL, had some sharp criticism for rapper-turned-baller, J. Cole.

Terrell Stoglin, a guard for the Moroccan basketball club Association Sportive Salé (AS Salé), thinks that rapper J. Cole should not be playing in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The athlete claimed that it’s “disrespectful” to the sport and the other ballers who are out of work, who have dedicated their lives to the sport, and who have a better skill set.

Is he right?

In a video that is now viral, Stoglin broke down why he feels this way, critiquing the league and the media for celebrating the Dreamville artist because he is popular and has a following.

Terrell Stoglin Top Scorer In Basketball Africa League Described Rapper J. Cole's Presence In The League "Disrespectful" To Those Who Worked Hard For Years To Get This Chance. We Discussed This In Our Review Of Off-Season –https://t.co/MJamPRtZO4 pic.twitter.com/db4UUNfa3r — Street Talk LDN (@StreetTalkLDN) May 25, 2021

He said, “I think there’s a negative and a positive [to J. Cole’s presence],” Stoglin told ESPN. “The negative part of it is: I think he took someone’s job that deserves it.”

“I live in a basketball world. I don’t live in a fan world,” he continued. “I know a lot of guys that had their careers stopped by COVID and they’re still home working out and training for an opportunity like this.”

“For a guy who has so much money and has another career to just come here and average, like, one point a game and still get glorified is very disrespectful to the game. It’s disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their whole lives for this.

“The positive side of it is: it brings a lot of attention, and, I guess, money. I don’t really pay attention to that type of stuff. I’m more [concerned that] he took someone’s job that deserved it,” he concluded.

Stoglin is qualified to talk.

Terrell Stoglin has led two come-from-behind victories for #AS_SALE in #theBAL Relive the best of his second-half performances in these two games! pic.twitter.com/RyLIkWvvdY — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) May 21, 2021

While J. Cole might not be a top scorer in the league, far from it, the Tucson, Arizona native is making his numbers. In his recent game against AS Police, he racked up 40 points.

J. Cole has only scored 5 points in three games for his team, The Rwanda Patriots.