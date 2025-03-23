Terrence J & Angela Yee To Share Secrets To Success At Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Terrence J and Angela Yee headline Miramar’s anticipated business and cultural gathering with entrepreneurial insights and celebrity appeal.

Terrence J will join Angela Yee at Miramar Cultural Center’s Coffee Chocolate & Culture Expo 2025 to spill entrepreneurial secrets and fuel business ambitions.

The actor and media personality, alongside radio host and entrepreneur Angela Yee, will headline a fireside chat from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025, kicking off the City of Miramar’s second annual Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo.

The three-day event, organized by Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department, runs from March 28-30 at the Miramar Cultural Center located at 2400 Civic Center Place.

This year’s expo goes beyond coffee and chocolate tastings, showcasing a diverse lineup of business-focused workshops, cultural showcases and interactive demonstrations.

Attendees can expect to connect with industry leaders, entrepreneurs and cultural influencers, gaining valuable insights into sustainable business practices, global trade and innovative branding strategies.

Friday’s schedule begins bright and early at 8 a.m. with the Morning Brew Chat, a networking breakfast followed by workshops and panel discussions.

Topics include sustainable brand building, leveraging technology for business growth, tourism strategies, cultural heritage preservation and the impact of international trade on local enterprises.

Featured speakers include celebrity coffee cup designer Alicia Boateng, Chef Vicky Colas from Pro Kitchen Hub, and SelectFlorida and EXIM Bank representatives.

The day wraps up with an evening reception, cocktail hour and a live concert, providing attendees ample opportunities to mingle, network and unwind.

Saturday and Sunday shift gears toward cultural celebration and entertainment. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can explore an open market filled with local vendors and experience live music, poetry readings, traditional dances and storytelling performances.

A car show and fashion runway will also be featured, adding flair to the weekend festivities.

Anita Fain Taylor, Director of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department, expressed enthusiasm about the event’s potential impact.

“We look forward to hosting the 2nd annual Coffee, Chocolate and Culture Expo at the Miramar Cultural Center. It is a great opportunity for networking and education for businesses, families and cultural enthusiasts. We want to offer attendees the opportunity for learning collaboration and to share valuable insights on how they can expand their businesses and engage with international markets and contribute to a global sustainability effort,” said Taylor.

Tickets for Friday’s workshops are priced at $50, while the evening cocktail hour and concert tickets are also $50.

VIP passes, including workshops, meals, concert and after-party entry, are available for $200. Admission to the Culture Day and Exhibitor Hall on Saturday and Sunday is free.

For registration details and the complete event schedule, visit https://cocomiramarfl.org.

