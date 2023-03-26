Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Actress Tessa Thompson revealed something shocking she has never done – eat a hamburger! Find out why!

Tessa Thompson has “never” eaten a hamburger before.

Earlier this month, the “Creed III” actress revealed during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that she had never tried eggs but was convinced by the TV host to taste a little scrambled egg with hot sauce.

And during another interview, Tessa also admitted that she had no desire to order a hamburger either.

“I’ve never had a hamburger in my life. It’s the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim,” she said, noting that she’s not a vegetarian: “I eat other things, I’ve just never had a hamburger.”

As for her recent experience trying eggs, Tessa admitted that she probably will be in a relaxed mood to eat them again soon.

“I had never had one of those (until recently). I don’t think they’re great,” she shared, revealing that she is unimpressed by their versatility. “That’s the problem with them. It’s like, pick a lane.”

However, Tessa then acknowledged that she loves potatoes, another versatile food.