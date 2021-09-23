Teyana Taylor Announces Retirement, Going On Tour “One Last Time”

Teyana Taylor tells fans that her upcoming November tour, “The Last Rose Petal” will be her last time touring.

Teyana Taylor has made a huge impact since she arrived in the game. The singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, director, model, and reality TV personality has put in some serious work over the years and the effort has paid off.

However, the time has come for Teyana to take a step back from the game, maybe this time for good. The songstress took to her Instagram on Wednesday (September 22) to announce that this tour would be her final one.

Teyana posted the tour flyer to her Instagram page with the caption “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” she wrote. “However for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer.”

“Come out and watch me leave it all out on the stage…One last time…Just for you. And as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell.”

The tour, entitled “The Last Rose Petal” will see Teyana take her set across the country performing in Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City. The tour begins in November and fans of the multi talented artist will not want to miss out on what could be the last chance to catch her performing live!

The news of Teyana Taylor’s impending retirement should come as no surprise to her fans. Back in December last year the married mother of two told fans via Instagram Live that she was leaving the industry for the sake of her sanity.

“Baby, I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids,” she said on a December 2020 IG Live session. “Until I’m free, until I can get [my label] to release me, yes I want to retire. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

Around the same time, she posted that she was “retiring this chapter of my story”

We look forward to seeing what the talented artist does next.