Teyana Taylor Confirmed As Dionne Warwick In Biopic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor is going to play music legend Dionne Warwick in a new biopic. Check it out!

Teyana Taylor is set to portray Dionne Warwick in a biopic.

In a preview clip of an upcoming appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” the singer revealed she is “already working on” a project about the legendary artist.

“We’re already working on it,” Teyana smiled. “We’re in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing.”

Teyana went on to list Angela Bassett’s role as Tina Turner in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It?* and Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004’s “Ray” as being particularly inspiring to her as she prepares for the gig.

“I miss when movies were like that, when you got to really get to know them and tap in,” the 32-year-old continued, before emphasizing just how much respect she has for Dionne. “I’ve always been a firm believer and stood on safety. She’s had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or extremely dramatized to an extent. That’s not really where we want to go.”

Back in December 2020, Dionne, 82, wrote in a Twitter message that Teyana would “obviously” play her in a biopic if such a project was greenlit.

Teyana’s full interview for “The Tamron Hall Show” is set to air on Monday. She is currently promoting the new drama film, “A Thousand and One.”