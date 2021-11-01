Gunfire Erupts Outside Of Teyana Taylor’s Halloween Party

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night (October 30th) was marred by a shooting incident.
Police officials were called to the Sunset Room after three armed men attempted to rob a woman standing outside the club.
TMZ sources claim the victim was pistol-whipped, prompting a security guard to step in and thwart the robbery. He exchanged gunfire with one of the armed suspects, but no one was hurt.
The three men fled in a car.
An ambulance was called to the scene, but the woman who was attacked refused medical attention.
Taylor has yet to comment on the incident.