Teyana Taylor Is Giving Christmas Cash To Fans In Need

December 24, 2020

Teyana is coming out of her own pocket to make Christmas special for her fans who need money this holiday season.

Newly-retired R&B star Teyana Taylor is giving her Twitter followers a Christmas cash boost by offering to send $500 each to people in need.

The “Gonna Love Me’ singer and new mom decided to dig deep to help financially-strapped fans on Wednesday (December 23rd) and spontaneously called on devotees to send in their requests to receive the funds via mobile payment service Cash App.

“I wanna give $500 each to a few people towards Xmas gifts,” she tweeted.

“This ain’t no sponsored s**t, it’s coming from my heart & straight out of my account lol so I wanna give to those who are really in need & could use alil extra holiday cash. Especially if u have kids. Happy holidays.”

Among those to receive early payouts were a mother-of-three who was struggling with the deaths of four loved ones in the past two weeks, a woman who was scraping together the funds to lay her grandfather to rest, and a pregnant mom suffering from depression.

