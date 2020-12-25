Teyana Taylor Is Giving Christmas Cash To Fans In Need

(AllHipHop News)
Newly-retired R&B star Teyana Taylor is giving her Twitter followers a Christmas cash boost by offering to send $500 each to people in need.
The “Gonna Love Me’ singer and new mom decided to dig deep to help financially-strapped fans on Wednesday (December 23rd) and spontaneously called on devotees to send in their requests to receive the funds via mobile payment service Cash App.
I wanna give $500 each to a few people towards Xmas gifts. This ain’t no sponsored s###, it’s coming from my heart & straight out of my account lol so I wanna give to those who are really in need & could use alil extra holiday cash. Especially if u have kids. Happy holidays 💗
— TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) December 23, 2020
“I wanna give $500 each to a few people towards Xmas gifts,” she tweeted.
“This ain’t no sponsored s**t, it’s coming from my heart & straight out of my account lol so I wanna give to those who are really in need & could use alil extra holiday cash. Especially if u have kids. Happy holidays.”
Among those to receive early payouts were a mother-of-three who was struggling with the deaths of four loved ones in the past two weeks, a woman who was scraping together the funds to lay her grandfather to rest, and a pregnant mom suffering from depression.
🥺🥺🥺 send ya cash app name. Keep ya head up queen https://t.co/DomkoCoBpB
— TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) December 23, 2020
Send ya cash app love ❤️ https://t.co/rqflYZK3zz
— TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) December 23, 2020
===