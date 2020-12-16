Teyana Taylor Reacts To Dionne Warwick’s “Runs In The Family” Tweet

(AllHipHop News)
R&B icon Dionne Warwick is currently one of the most-talked-about people on Twitter. The “Walk on By” vocalist is building a following on the platform by sharing her thoughts on modern-day entertainers.
Warwick has tweeted about Chance The Rapper, The Weekend, Snoop Dogg, Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and others over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, she turned her attention to singer/songwriter/actress/director Teyana Taylor.
“It runs in the family,” wrote Warwick on December 15 with a photo of Taylor. The 80-year-old music legend was referring to memes that suggest she and the 30-year-old “Wake Up Love” performer look similar.
After getting wind of Warwick’s post, Taylor added a quote-tweet response that just simply read “Period” with a brown heart emoji. Her reaction tweet received more than 10,000 likes. In the past, Twitter users have claimed Offset of the Migos resembles Warwick too.
