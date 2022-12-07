That Would Be Dr. Z-Ro To You! Rapper Receives Honorary Doctorate From Christian Bible University

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Texas legend was elevated because of his charitable work.

Houston rapper Z-Ro has a new title to attach to his name.

According to Fox 26 News, the artist whose real name is Joseph McVey was bestowed an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities from the Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University.

In addition to this degree, he was presented with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

The artist posted about it on his Instagram saying, “Over the weekend some cool sh*t happened! Now when they say “Is there a Doctor in the house?” I can be like “Dr. Rothalamu Vandralian at your service!” I also received a Lifetime Achievement Award! 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 Thank you @devinecreationz & @candicematthewsdr #OD4L”

Dr. Candice Matthews nominated the recording artist because he has “done so much for the community.”

She said, “It was my pleasure to nominate Z-Ro because he’s done so much in the community and the city of Houston.”

“But to see Z-Ro being publicly humiliated, I felt that it was high time to lift up our brother!!! What the Devil does to humiliate,” she continued. “GOD will put you in place to elevate!!! Therefore, we at Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University did just that! Congratulations again Dr. Z-Ro!”

Two others who also received the honorary doctorate in humanities are state Representative Ron Reynolds and Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Constable Nabil Shike.

Another rapper that also received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award is Lil Flip.