The 3rd Annual Angela Yee Day Event Going Down in NY on Saturday

The annual Angela Yee Day event is back for the third time on Saturday, August 28 12-5 pm at Restoration Plaza!

Hosted by Angela Yee and iHeartMedia New York, the day of celebration takes place at Restoration Plaza, New York this Saturday. The event will feature live performances from hip-hop and Caribbean artists Naomi Cowan, Shaneil Muir, Noah Powa, HoodCelebrityy, Romain Virgo, Adrian Marcel, Erick the Architect, Capella Grey, and Alison Hinds, among others.

The outdoor community event is free and open to all ages and to come to eat, drink and celebrate! The day’s sponsors will include Chick-fil-A, Drink Fresh Juice, Miss Jessie’s, and more.

Festivities will begin at 12 pm with an official welcome coming from Angela Yee at 12:30 pm. The performances go down between 1:30 and 4:15 pm and the event will come to a close at 5 pm with Yee’s closing remarks.

The day to honor the award-winning media personality and co-host of “The Breakfast Club” was officially designated in 2018. The New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio assigned Angela Yee Day as a platform that celebrates Yee’s Caribbean and Brooklyn roots and supports local businesses. The media maven’s philanthropy centers around providing the community with information and access to culture, nutrition, financial literacy, and education.

Angela Yee recently launched her socially conscious Coffee Uplifts People (CUP) brand. The brand aims to address discrimination that marginalized people of color often face in countries where coffee beans are harvested and manufactured.

The third annual Angela Yee Day event takes place on Saturday 12-5 pm at Restoration Plaza – 1368 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216.