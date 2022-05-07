The Awesome 2 Celebrate 40 Years In Hip-Hop Radio With Limited-Edition Beer 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Awesome Two imperial pilsner, brewed exclusively by Hackensack Brewing, debuts at a launch in New Jersey to celebrate the legendary duo.

The Awesome 2 are celebrating 40 years of broadcasting the best hip-Hop across the airwaves with a limited-edition beer brewed in their hometown of New Jersey.

Rap radio royalty Special K and Teddy Ted began their epic 20-year run on 105.9 WHBI back in 1982. For the next two decades, their late-night rap show had Hip-Hop heads glued to the radio to hear the latest sounds of the underground, with the duo often breaking some of the freshest artists and songs.

To honor them, Hackensack Brewing Company and WDD$ have created a program of releases, starting with a collectible beer. Called “Ahooga,” the beer is an imperial pilsner brewed exclusively by Hackensack Brewing, available on a limited run only. The beer, which features The Awesome 2 and their legendary crates on the can, will debut at a live event in New Jersey, complete with food, special guests, and a line-up of DJs. Fans can get their hands on one of the collectibles at the all-day celebration on Saturday, May 21, from 2-10 p.m. at The Hackensack Brewing Company.

The Awesome 2 X Hackensack Brewing Co. All-Day Event

The craft brewery explained why they paid tribute to the Awesome 2.

“Anybody that knows our Taproom and has looked at the walls inside knows how much respect we pay to local history here. The Awesome Two are living, breathing examples of that history. They are at once the past, present, and future. To celebrate these local legends, we’ve been working on a collaboration project for the past 4 months. The result is AHOOGA, an Imperial Pilsner,” which is available through the taproom only, with limited distribution beginning next week.

The collector’s edition cans will be available in 4-packs until the party on May 21st at the brewery.