The Best of Battle Rap 2021: OTFMZ Awards

The OTFMZ Awards honored the most talented writers and performers in battle rap after a crazy year of back-to-back events.

Fans of battle rap experienced one of the most successful years in the culture’s history in 2021. There were more events than ever before, and celebrities including Remy Ma and Drake got involved behind the scenes and in front of the camera. With such a range of events and high-level performances, choosing the standout artists was a difficult task. Among those recognizing the emcees for their efforts was the popular battle rap media platform, OTFMZ.

The outlet has long been a staple in the women’s battle rap community, spotlighting and promoting talented emcees. They hosted a live show, The OTFMZ Awards to celebrate the best artists of the year and handed out plaques to the deserving winners.

Female Battler of the Year

The most sought-after accolade of the night for the best overall battler of 2021 went to Coffee Brown. The San Bernadino, CA native has been impressive all year and had the scene raving about her battle with T-Top. She went to war with one of the best anglers in the game in a close debatable clash that many have her winning and had a great battle with Lady Caution.

Coffee saw off stiff competition from some top names including Boston legend 40 B.A.R.R.S and Grind Time Veteran Gattas. She thanked her supporters for rocking with her through the ups and downs and hopes to continue to make them proud throughout 2022.

Battle of the Year

It was decided that the epic back and forth between E Hart and First Lady Flamez was the best all-female battle in 2021.

The Rookie vs. Vets-style clash went down on Queen of the Ring and Ultimate Rap League’s “Heir to the Throne 2” event and had fans endlessly debating over who was the victor.

Comeback of the Year & Performance of the Year

A long-time fan favorite, Jaz the Rapper collected two awards for her return to the Smack stage against Gattas. She silenced any doubters with a veteran performance and shook the building with her witty bars.

Freshman of the Year & Pen of the Year

Newcomer Pristavia picked up two awards after cooking all year with back-to-back wins across different platforms. The talented lyricist from New York beat some of the nicest writers in battle rap to scoop the honor of best pen all year.

Hustler of the Year

Casey Jay was touted as the Face of Female Battle Rap by none other than URL boss Smack White after her impressive display in URL’s UM3 tournament. She reached the semi-finals to face eventual joint-winner Geechi Gotti with some of the most talked-about battles of the competition.

Krissy Yamagucci made her return to battle rap this year and scooped two accolades for Female Sex Symbol of the year and Interview of the Year.

The guys were not left out altogether as one lucky man was crowned Male Sex Symbol of the year. The title went to Florida Native Loso who accepted his award graciously. The Christian rapper thanked his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ in his victory speech, noting, “without him this would not be possible.”

Watch the First Annual OTFMZ Awards Below

The first annual OTFMZ awards show was hosted by P Da Don and Hurricane Du along with contributions from Meech Clark and three-time Grammy nominee Pop Wansel The entire team worked hard to put on a fantastic tribute to the talented artists who showed out all year long. You can watch the OTFMZ Awards in full below.

Don’t miss out on your chance to help AllHipHop celebrate the hardest working talent of the year by contributing to our 2021 “Battle Rap Superlatives” list. Furthermore, one lucky supporter has the opportunity to become our Fan of the Year 2021! Click here to complete the survey and enter the competition.