The D.O.C. Provides Promising Update On Long Awaited Documentary

The D.O.C. provided a promising update on the 2022 documentary about his life, The DOC. Although it originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, it’s been held up for years and has yet to see a proper, wider release.

But on Saturday (November 9), the Dallas-bred Hip-Hop legend shared a tweet about the film’s status. After a fan shared, “Please tell me we can watch this sometime soon my legend,” The D.O.C. replied, “Soon. Finally looks like I’ve found a home.”

Soon yes. Finally looks like I’ve found a home. https://t.co/p8CS3zG155 — D.O.C (@WESTCOASTDOC) November 9, 2024

Directed by David Caplan, The DOC chronicles the life and career of Tracy Lynn Curry, who rose to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s as a platinum-selling MC, songwriter for the likes of N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E and co-founder of Death Row Records.

It follows his triumphant—and at times heartbreaking—journey following the life-altering car accident that cost him his voice and cut his promising solo career short, just months after the release of his 1989 debut album, No One Can Do It Better. Cameos include Erykah Badu, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Xzibit, Too $hort, Kurupt, Daz Dillinger and more.

The D.O.C. spoke to AllHipHop‘s Kyle Eustice around the time the film was premiered. He spoke about how his relationship with Badu changed his entire trajectory.

After years of substance abuse, The D.O.C. was at a low point. In 2002, he ran into Badu at the Hip Hop Summit in their hometown of Dallas, and she offered an empathetic ear.

“He just didn’t feel good,” she said in the film. “And when you don’t feel good, you try to numb that pain, you’re trying to self-medicate, and he self-medicated to a point where it clouded his mind and became kind of reckless.”

With Badu’s support, The D.O.C. got sober, cleaned up his diet and was saying “f### The D.O.C.” After welcoming their daughter, Puma, he was like “f### rap” and focused on raising their daughter instead.

“I owe Erykah everything,” he said in 2022. “I owe her everything. I mean, Erykah is a soulmate. She brought amazing energy to this film in a lot of ways. She was really in touch with us in a lot of ways behind the scenes, and did a lot to help us push this thing forward. And just as a man went forward, my two sons, Erykah was the doula, she delivered my boys..”