The Dream And QuestLove School Songwriter Diane Warren After She Questioned The Number Of Writer Credits On Beyoncé’s Song ‘You Can’t Break My Soul’

Famous songwriter learns about the fairness of sampling after Hip-Hop producers breakdown why it was important for King Bey to share the writers credit on new song.

Hall of Fame songwriter Diane Warren was taken to school by Beyoncé fans for questioning why the artist had more than twenty writers on one song on her new project. Very quickly, she felt what it feels like to be stung by the Beehive.

The writer behind hits for Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Babyface, Monica and Aerosmith (to name a few) tweeted, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” adding, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.”

This isn't meant as shade, I'm just curious — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 1, 2022

The Dream, another noted songwriter and producer, was the first to respond with a stinging clap back, “You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out, so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America. Had that era not happen who knows. U good?

I didn't mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn't know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 1, 2022

Warren quickly apologized, feeling the heat from other bees buzzing around her Twitter post like a fully bloomed flower in the summer.

“I didn’t mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn’t know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it,” she wrote.

QuestLove, the co-founder of The Roots crew and famed producer in his own right, tweeted, “In these post ‘Blurred Lines’ times you’re gonna see a lot of it. I actually applaud her giving people a seat at the table who otherwise woulda NEVER been considered otherwise. Like she didn’t ‘have to’ credit the ‘Show Me Love’ crew but just outta respect she did them a solid.”

The Hip-Hop ethnomusicologist referenced the original team that wrote and produced the Robin S 1990s hit that is heavily sampled in Beyoncé’s new song, “You Can’t Break My Soul.”

“I pray they win the Grammy just so all 400 participants can get shine they otherwise woulda never seen,” he continued.

I pray they win the Grammy just so all 400 participants can get shine they otherwise woulda never seen. — Dr. Love (@questlove) August 2, 2022

After getting schooled (and dragged) she returned to share with her followers, “Ok, it’s prob samples that add up the ammount of writers.”

One fan hit her with, “Probably? Girl, you knew the answer the whole time. Just say you wanted to be shady and go before Mariah pushes you out the way again.”

To that … she posted a silly emoji face.

😜 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 1, 2022

Chile … you better leave Beyoncé alone … There are about three or four Destiny Child members no one can account for.