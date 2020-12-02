The FBI Is Looking For Casanova In Gang Related Death Of Teen

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Casanova is one of the numerous alleged gang members that have been publicly indicted on numerous criminal charges including assault, conspiracy to commit racketeering conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, identity theft, attempted murder, and murder. Others are charged with infractions connected to Covid-19 fraud.
The FBI made the jarring revelation Tuesday and outlined the assortment of defendants: Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation street gang. Casanova, nee Caswell Senior, is not charged with assault, attempted murder, or murder.
A man named Brandon “Stacks” Soto is charged in the killing of a teen in Poughkeepsie, NY on Sept. 21. A report says the kid was “murdered in furtherance of the gang’s activities.”
The FBI have not located there Brooklyn-based rapper.
Below is the full FBI Statement:
18 Members Of The “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” Gang Charged With Racketeering, Murder, Narcotics, Firearms, And Fraud Offenses
Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William V. Grady, Dutchess County District Attorney, William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Thomas Pape, Chief of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department (“CPPD”), Dermot Shea, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), Don Halmy, Chief of the Peekskill Police Department (“PPD”), Thomas Gleason, Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety (“WCDPS”), and Anthony J. Annuci, Acting Commissioner of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (“DOCCS”), announced the unsealing of a 16-Count Indictment charging 18 members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang (“Gorilla Stone”) with committing various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms, and fraud offenses. BRANDON SOTO, a/k/a “Stacks,” is charged in connection with the September 21, 2020, murder of a minor in Poughkeepsie. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern.
Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “As alleged in the Indictment, members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, communities across the Southern District – from Poughkeepsie to Peekskill to New York City – suffered. Most shocking, as alleged in the indictment, a minor was murdered in furtherance of the gang’s activities. Because of the extraordinary work of our law enforcement partners, the defendants now face federal charges for their crimes.”
FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said: “As the indictment alleges, the violence and drug activity committed by these gang members threatened the safety of our communities and placed innocent lives at risk. Their unabashed criminal behavior, as alleged, included the murder of a 15 year-old and even extended to defrauding programs meant for people suffering economic hardship due to the pandemic. But thanks to the partnership and hard work of all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation, we were able to stop this violent criminal organization – and show that Gorilla Stone is actually not ‘untouchable.’”
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said: “These arrests demonstrate the NYPD’s relentless pursuit of the few individuals who drive violence and disorder in New York City. I commend the NYPD investigators and the many law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation whose hard work resulted in these arrests. Murder, robberies, narcotics trafficking, and other associated gang behavior will never be tolerated by the people we serve.”
Peekskill Police Chief Don Halmy said: “While it’s clear that the alleged actions of these individuals had a negative impact on the quality of life in Peekskill, it’s also obvious that the extent of their alleged criminal enterprise was much further reaching. Through this joint operation, utilizing Federal, County and local law enforcement agencies, communities both large and small will benefit from the arrest of those allegedly responsible for the distribution of illegal narcotics as well as the commission of violent felonies. We thank all those involved in bringing this to such a successful conclusion.”
Westchester County Department of Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason said: “Today’s arrests put a halt to an alleged criminal enterprise involved in drug trafficking, gang-related violence and other crimes in Westchester and the Hudson Valley. Our streets are indeed safer thanks to the great work of the Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and all of the partner agencies that contributed to the success of this complex investigation.”
DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annuci said: “DOCCS has zero tolerance for any criminal activity involving incarcerated individuals in its custody and within our facilities. These arrests highlight the successful investigation that the Department fully assisted with in the pursuit of justice.”
Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew A. Weishaupt said: “Gorilla Stone Nation, as alleged below, was involved in widespread crimes of violence which erodes the infrastructure and quality of life in our community. Our office will continue to collaborate with our Federal, State, County and Local partners to eradicate the crime drivers that fuel gang violence. This effort will enhance the safety and quality of life in our community. We extend our thanks to the outstanding job of all the law enforcement agencies involved and special thanks to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and Bureau Chief Sara Thompson of our office.”
City of Poughkeepsie Chief of Police Thomas Pape said: “I would like to thank our partners at the Federal, State and Local levels of law enforcement for the unwavering assistance and dedication to their sworn duties. These partnerships are proof that collaborations with agencies at all levels of law enforcement work to bring those responsible for the heinous murder of a 15-year-old on our City streets to justice.”