Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel join forces to celebrate the silver commemoration of the biggest selling rap album of all times.

“We used to be number 10, now we are permanently 1!” — Wyclef Jean

Maybe not number #1 but, the Fugees are pretty close to that.

One of Hip-Hop’s most successful and beloved groups, The Fugees, are returning to the big stage in celebration of their 25th anniversary of their landmark album, The Score. In 1996, the group scorched the charts (becoming one of the best-selling albums of all times) with songs like “Ready or Not,” “Fu-Gee-La,” and the now-classic remake of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly.” But after the group split, fans thought there would never be a reconciliation.

But thanks to Diaspora Calling and Live Nation, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel will link for a 12-city international tour, celebrating the album that Rolling Stones said was one of the “The 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time,” The Source’s “100 Best Rap Albums,” Spin’s “Top 90 Albums of the 90s,” and that Vibe ranked as one of the “100 Essential Albums of the 20th Century.”

The first stop is a pop-up show in New York City on Wednesday, September 22. The performance will be at an undisclosed location. The official tour begins in November at the United Center in Chicago (11/2) and culminates in Nigeria and Ghana, West Africa. Other cities that will be blessed by the group’s tremendous show and chemistry will be Los Angeles, Miami, Paris, London, and of course their hometown of Newark.

FUGEES TOUR 2021 DATES:

While many are excited to see all of the members, there are far more anxious to see Ms. Lauryn Hill. Considered one of the best rappers of all time (regardless of gender), her insistence on keeping her life private has kept her out of the public spotlight for years. However, she will emerge for this momentous event.

Hill shares, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention.”

“I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary,” she continued. “And the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

While the project’s silver anniversary popped up on the mother of six and grandmother of three, it was definitely in the eyesight of her partner. For him, this is a continuation of a promise they made when they were kids.

Wyclef stated, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The Score was significant.

It went seven-time platinum album and has sold over 22 million copies worldwide. It is also THE best-selling album by a Hip-Hop/ Rap group ever to be made in the history of recorded sound. Further, it is the fifth most-streamed rap album released in the 1990s on Spotify.

In addition to a great show, the group will use the tour to give back. The Fugees charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen and they will execute the philanthropic initiatives for the tour.

You don’t want to miss it. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Sept 24 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.