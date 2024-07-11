The Game Accuses Rick Ross Of Reporting Him To Instagram As Beef Rumbles On 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game claimed Rick Ross reported him to Instagram following their beef over reports the Compton rapper could lose his home.

Rick Ross and The Game went back and forth on Instagram after Rozay taunted the Compton rapper over reports he could lose his home.

However, according to The Game, Ross reported him to Instagram, leading to a temporary ban. On Wednesday (July 10), The Game shared a screenshot from the social media platform informing him his account had been restricted for 24 hours.

“A message you sent didn’t follow our community guidelines on bullying and harassment,” Instagram’s notice read.

“The Office got my account put in jail for a day,” The Game wrote alongside crying with laughter emojis. “How do yall be fans of these weirdos ??”

Earlier on Wednesday, Rick Ross taunted The Game by sharing a post from AllHipHop reporting on Priscilla Rainey’s efforts to seize the West Coast rapper’s home.

Rainey was awarded a $7 million judgment after suing The Game for sexual battery. She sent The Game a notice of levy on his Calabasas home after struggling to collect on the judgment.

The Game replied to Ross’ Instagram Story via DM, which presumably led to the ban.

“Even if I lost my house, which I’m not.. you still gone be a fat b#### n####!!!!!” he wrote to the MMG honcho. “That Ozempic gone kill you before the twinkies do hoe ass n####.”

Sharing a screenshot of his message to Ross, The Game added: “Since we @’n n#####. Here you got b####!!! @richforever.”

Rozay fired back on his Instagram Stories, mocking The Game over his legal issues.