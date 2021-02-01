The Game: Can’t Nobody In Compton Out Rap Me Including Kendrick Lamar

The former Aftermath Entertainment artist boasts about being the top spitter from the CPT.

Compton, California is one of the capitals of Hip Hop culture. The city produced rap stars like Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, DJ Quik, MC Eiht, Kendrick Lamar, YG, Roddy Ricch, The Game, and others.

With a long list of successful representatives, it may be hard for some people to name the all-time greatest rapper to emerge from Compton. That conversation just happened to take place on the Clubhouse app this weekend.

“Can’t nobody in Compton out rap Game, n####. Can’t nobody in Compton out rap me,” said The Game in a CH room that also included West Coasters Crooked I and Glasses Malone. Of course, Pulitzer Prize-winning emcee Kendrick Lamar was brought up.

“Kendrick my n####. Kendrick do his s###. I love that n#### to death. N####, I flew past Kendrick when that n#### was on foot in a Range Rover and showed him how to do this s###. Don’t play. Don’t play with Game’s name. Hardest n#### in Compton, rapping, lyricist – me. Any n#### that says any different, I’ll body him and any n#### he f### with.”

The man born Jayceon Taylor later named Lamar, MC Ren, and DJ Quik as his personal Top 3 rappers from his hometown. The Game and Kendrick Lamar have appeared on tracks together. For example, Top Dawg Entertainment’s flagship act was a guest feature on Game’s “The City” in 2012 and “On Me” in 2015.

