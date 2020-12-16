The Game Reunites With Lil Wayne For “A.I. With The Braids” 3-D Animated Video

(AllHipHop News)
Jayceon “The Game” Taylor and Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter have collaborated numerous times over the years. The Game once again recruited the Young Money leader for his new Mike Zombie-produced single “A.I. With The Braids.”
The song pays tribute to legendary Philadelphia 76ers star, former NBA Most Valuable Player, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson. The Game’s “A.I. With The Braids” also drew inspiration from Junior Mafia’s 1996 classic “Get Money.”
“A.I. with the braids is almost single-handedly responsible for most if not all trends you see in Hip Hop and professional sports these days,” says The Game. “Every kid including myself wanted to be Allen Iverson, from the baggy jerseys with the diamond chains, to the designs in his braids and whole swagger.”
The Compton-bred emcee continues, “Girls were in love with him and he was pound for pound the best player in the NBA. A.I. went from being my idol as a kid to being my brother in real life, so it’s only right I pay homage.”
Game created a 3D-animated visual for “A.I. With The Braids” which is serving as a precursor for the follow-up project to 2019’s Born 2 Rap. The 41-year-old industry veteran adds, “[Iverson] didn’t care what anyone in the world thought of his style, he just did him… and back then we had a little ‘A.I. with the braids’ in all of us.”