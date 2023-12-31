The Game Brushes Off Sexual Assault Accuser’s Second Lawsuit Victory

Priscilla Rainey and The Game’s longtime manager, Wack 100, testified during a December 13 hearing, but The Game failed to show up—again.

The Game is blowing off reports his sexual assault accuser, Priscilla Rainey, has won another lawsuit against him. On Saturday (December 30), the “Hate It or Love It” rapper responded to an Instagram post about the case and wrote simply, “Aye so what y’all doing for New Years??” The comment is akin to how he’s handle the entire case.

In recent court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Rainey accused The Game of creating shell companies in an attempt to dodge paying the original $7 million judgment. Rainey and The Game’s longtime manager, Wack 100, testified during a December 13 hearing, but The Game didn’t show up.

According to the complaint, Rainey claims The Game stepped down as manager of JTT Holdings and transferred the company to Wack 100 in an effort to shield his earnings. Wack denied any wrongdoing during the trial, stating a home was transferred to him as payment for a debt owed to him by The Game.

The Game’s initial failure to appear is what cost him the $7 million. Rainey, who was a former contestant on the VH1 show She Got Game, sued The Game in August 2015, claiming he sexually assaulted her while filming the show. The Game has repeatedly not shown up for court, forcing the judge to award Rainey millions. But The Game remains defiant, insistent she’ll never receive a single penny from him. Although Rainey admitted she’s received $500,000 of the $7 million.

“People out here dying from the rona n blogs out here creating false narratives for this Waffle House roach who doing anything her thirsty a## can to try n take money from me,” he wrote on Instagram in 2020. I’m enjoying retirement !! Y’all been saying she got 7 million for 7 years & yet here I am, laid up tipsy off my 5th quarantine watching Tiger King lol.”

In 2016, The Game also levied his own allegations against Rainey, saying at the time, “She has a history of theft, fraud, prostitution arrests & a lot of other ‘Tranny Panty’ activity in her past that makes this false claim irrelevant. Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s###!

“Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her.”