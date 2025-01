Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Hate It or Love It” rapper is providing hands-on relief efforts and heartfelt solidarity.

The Game is putting his celebrity status to good use by stepping into the frontlines of relief efforts for Los Angeles County residents grappling with catastrophic wildfires.

As the death toll rises to 16 and with roughly 180,000 people evacuated, The Game is bringing hands-on assistance and heartfelt words of encouragement to those affected.

“Me & my team have been down here with the brave men & women fire fighters on the ground day in & day out assisting anyway I can to make their days a little easier,” Game shared on Instagram, reflecting on the staggering impact of the fires. “The hearts & level of humility in each & every soul down here is a beautiful thing to witness & be a part of.”

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire have collectively burned over 37,800 acres and have already caused over $150 billion in damages. The fires are only partially contained, with weather conditions complicating firefighting efforts.

Despite evacuating his own home, The Game has been seen distributing essential supplies like water and food, helping clean fire trucks and arranging temporary housing for displaced families through Airbnb partnerships.

“This is not about me—this is about making sure people know they are not alone,” Game added. “To everyone calling me…stay locked in to my page as I’ll be posting information, links, etc. to get everyone in a position to assist.”

President Biden declared a major disaster in Los Angeles, and firefighters from across the U.S. and beyond have joined the fight. The Game’s presence hasn’t gone unnoticed, with many first responders thanking him for his support.

“They kept thanking me for being here,” he said. “And in my mind, I’m like, ‘No, THANK YOU!’ for doing the unimaginable in a time of pure terror & despair.”