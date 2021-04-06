The Isley Brothers And Snoop Dogg Drop Banging New Single After Verzuz With Earth, Wind And Fire

(AllHipHop News)
Singers Ronald and Ernie Isley have taken a page out of some past Verzuz alum’s playbook and dropped new music immediately after their lovefest with the elements, Earth, Wind, and Fire on Sunday night.
The single, “Friends and Family,” will be the first release since the premiere of the group’s 2017’s “Power of Peace” and will star Snoop Dogg.
While the Verzuz battle was steamy, playing some of their sexiest songs like “(At Your Best) You Are Love,” “Groove with You,” “Make Me Say It Again Girl” and “Between the Sheets,” the new song is the complete opposite.
Made for adult contemporary radio, Ronald is no longer Mr. Biggs, but a cool uncle who instructs the kids to get on the dance floor and love up on your family and friends. Oh sure, the 79-year-old appears to be schmoozing up on a pretty younger lady.
Yes, that kat zaddy grey beard has gone viral and the ladies are falling back in love with him. But “Family and Friends” invited these babies into the party (something many of his other jams couldn’t).
Even Snoop is rapping wholesome. Not one reference to weed, gin, or no juice.
In the video, there are cameos from Alex Isley (Ernie’s daughter), Syleena Johnson, Vivica Fox, and LisaRaye McCoy, and while Ronald dazzled in his silver cheetah print suit, his brother Ernie was getting busy on his electric guitar (as skillfully as his brother’s singing chops).
The IB vs. EWF Verzuz battle was live-streamed on Instagram and Triller and reached millions (as people were sharing and streaming the stream on other platforms —eh hem Ms. Tina Lawson).
Hopefully, the momentum will translate into sales, streams, and some virtual tours.
Tell us what you think.