The Notorious B.I.G. Estate Announces First-Ever Official NFTs On 25th Anniversary Of His Death

The first Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection is on its way, memorializing the legendary rapper, cementing his legacy forever on the blockchain.

On the 25th anniversary of Biggie Smalls’ passing, his estate announced the release of the first-ever official Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection. The Christopher Wallace Estate revealed an exclusive partnership with the Quincy Jones-backed NFT platform Oneof.

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” said The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Voletta Wallace.

“We’re honored to work with the Christopher Wallace Estate to celebrate the incredible legacy of Biggie Smalls,” adds OneOf co-founder and COO Josh James. “Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”

A portion of the proceeds of the NFTs will go to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, Inc. According to Music Business Worldwide, the Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection will be minted by OneOf on the “environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain” Tezos.

More details on the Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection will be available over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Diddy paid tribute to his friend and Bad Boy Records artist, celebrating him on the 25th anniversary of his passing. He shared a vintage video of Biggie giving a motivational speech.

“There will NEVER be another,” he wrote in the caption. “The GREATEST RAPPER OF ALL TIME. Today we celebrate and honor you king. Love and miss you!!”