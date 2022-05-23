The Notorious B.I.G. Estate To Present The Brook Metaverse

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An NFT collection is dropping later this year.

The late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace would have turned 50 years old on May 21, 2022. In celebration of the legendary emcee, Wallace’s estate will launch a metaverse called The Brook.

Burst Live, the Helsinki, Finland-based metaverse studio, partnered with The Notorious B.I.G. Estate in order to present the gamified virtual experience. Visitors will be able to ​​step into the old-school Brooklyn of the 1990s.

“Burst Live is proud to bring one of the most unique and powerful photorealistic Metaverse projects ever created,” says Mikael Meklin, Burst Live founder/CEO.

Meklin continues, “The Brook will be a powerful recreation of Biggie’s world that will share his legacy with a new generation in an immersive experience. We are honored to work with the estate to bring this world to life.”

In addition, an exclusive The Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection will be available on June 3. The B.I.G. VIP tokens will also provide early access to The Brook metaverse and access to special content drops.

Biggie’s 50th birthday celebration included a special ceremony commemorating the Ready To Die album creator. His mother, Voletta Wallace, as well as Junior M.A.F.I.A. members Lil Cease and Lil Kim, took part in the event held in New York City.