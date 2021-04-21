The Notorious B.I.G. Is Big Business 24 Years After His Death

(AllHipHop News)
The Notorious B.I.G. may have left us 24 years ago, still, the business around his gifts remains very much alive and well.
The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Christopher Wallace Estate has just signed a management deal with WME’s Legends group. The talent agency will be working principally with Ms. Voletta Wallace, the mother of the Bad Boy rapper.
Ms. Wallace will need additional support as Biggie projects are still in high demand— and fans still want to see new and interesting assets created with unreleased content.
People also want to see old content repurposed and reintroduced to the world.
Examples of this stayed-interest are the 2021 releases of the documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” featuring his mom, his friends, and colleagues and the scripted Brad Furman’s film, “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker and produced by Voletta Wallace & B.I.G’s former manager Wayne Barrow.
THR also states, “The management deal with the songwriter, singer and record producer’s estate builds on WME’s existing roster of marquee estates, which includes those for Andy Kaufman, Eartha Kitt, Peter Tosh, the CBGB brand and Ram Dass’ Love Serve Remember Foundation.”
With over 30 million albums sold, including 28 million RIAA-certified posthumously sold and 5 billion music streams worldwide, they will surely have their hands full.
Biggie was callously murdered in Los Angeles, outside of a party, in 1997. The unsolved murder has been a dark spot over the LAPD for its lack of professionalism and tack, and Hip-Hop culture— as we lost one of the greatest emcees to ever rock the mic.
Ms. Wallace is 68-years-old and loves country music, so support with The Estate will be appreciated.