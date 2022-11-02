The Notorious B.I.G. Graces Cover Of Marvel’s Deadpool Comic In Variant Edition

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Notorious B.I.G. appears on a Marvel Comics cover for the first time in a special release of the new Deadpool series.

Marvel Comics teamed up with entertainment agency hustl. to make The Notorious B.I.G. part of the new Deadpool series.

The Notorious B.I.G. appears on a variant cover of the 2022 Deadpool comic’s first issue by Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo. Artist Ken Lashley created the limited-edition cover, which features Biggie Smalls sitting on a throne with Deadpool standing guard.

“Biggie and Hip Hop turned 50 this year, so we at hustl. were absolutely thrilled to work with his team and Marvel to create this variant as our way of paying tribute to one of the greatest and influential Hip Hop icons of all time,” hustl. COO Keri Harris said. “Next month, we will follow this up with another all-time great, which we cannot wait to share with pop culture fans.”

The Deadpool variant marks Biggie’s first appearance on a Marvel Comics cover. Although he’s prominently displayed on the special edition cover, The Notorious B.I.G. doesn’t play any role in the comic’s story. The inside of the book is the same as a standard issue.

A limited number of the variants are on sale now at TheHaul.com. The Notorious B.I.G. version of Deadpool’s first issue costs $30.72.

Check out The Notorious B.I.G. cover below.