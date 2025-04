Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Taking to Instagram, Slimkid3 recalled 2Pac once telling him their debut album, “Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde,” should have been platinum a long time ago.

Current and past members of The Pharcyde—Slimkid3, Fatlip, Imani and B##### Brown—have 1.5 million reasons to celebrate.

Two of the Los Angeles-bred group’s singles, “Passin’ Me By” and “Runnin,” earned new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on April 23. The former was certified platinum (meaning it sold more than one million copies) and the latter was deemed gold (meaning it sold more than 500,000).

Taking to Instagram, Slimkid3 reflected on the monumental milestones and recalled Tupac Shakur telling him the group’s debut album, Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde, should have sold millions of units upon its release in 1992.

“Wow!! This is the BEST NEWS I’ve heard ALL week,” he wrote in the caption. “Now to go to RIAA and confirm, then get two plaques to hang on my wall at the crib!! Wow! This is AWESOME! However TUPAC Said Bizarre Ride Should Have been PLATINUM a LONG TiME AGO! He said, ‘If y’all ain’t platinum, then y’all getting effed!!’ He always had our best interest!!

“RIP homie! Thank you for letting us know, that WE DEM NiNJAS! LETS GO! Now all we need is for #BizarreRideiiThePharcyde to go #Platinum & #LabcabinCalifornia to go #Gold and WE’RE IN there like swimwear.”

Formed in 1989, The Pharcyde had a profound impact on Hip-Hop by reshaping the sound and image of West Coast rap in the early ’90s. At a time when the L.A. scene was dominated by the gangsta rap of artists like N.W.A and 2Pac, Pharcyde introduced a jazz-infused alternative with Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde.

Their witty lyrics, unconventional flows and soulful beats offered a stark contrast to prevailing trends, opening the gates for a new wave of indie, alternative and “backpack rap” on the West Coast, influencing countless to follow suit. Collaborations with pioneering producers like J Dilla on their second album, Labcabincalifornia, further cemented their reputation for pushing creative boundaries.

The lineup looks slightly different these days, with B##### Brown being the only member not reunited under the Pharcyde umbrella. On Friday (May 2), the trio of Slimkid3, Imani and Fatlip are releasing are the Timeless EP alongside 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, which boasts four new tracks. They later take off on a tour with Cypress Hill, Atmosphere and Lupe Fiasco beginning August 8 in St. Augustine, Florida. Find more information here.