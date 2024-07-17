“The Plug With Toyia T” Explores Black Men’s Mental Health With Expert Guests

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“The Plug with Toyia T” hosts an episode on Black men’s mental health featuring Aaron Mallory, Victoria Morgan and Dr. Steven Kniffley Jr.

Cincinnati-based host Toyia T examines Black men’s mental health in an insightful episode of her show The Plug with Toyia T on Wednesday (July 17). The episode titled “Black Boyz II Men & Their Mental Health” aims to shed light on mental health issues faced by Black men with the help of an expert panel.

The episode’s guests include Aaron Mallory, founder and CEO of GRO Community; Victoria Morgan, owner of Nue’Dae SmooTeas; and Dr. Steven Kniffley Jr., the senior associate dean of the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine. Dr. Kniffley is also an associate professor in the university’s Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience department.

“Black Boyz II Men & Their Mental Health” underscores the importance of addressing mental health in the Black community, particularly among men who often face stigmas and disparities in access to mental health care. The July 17 episode will highlight effective techniques and treatments for Black men’s well-being.

Viewers can watch the “Black Boyz II Men & Their Mental Health” episode live on Facebook and YouTube at 6:30 p.m. ET. Past episodes of The Plug With Toyia T covered topics such as artificial intelligence, immigration, women’s health, investing and dating.

Check out June’s Black Music Month episode below.