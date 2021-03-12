The Roots’ Pre-Grammy “Roots Jam Session” To Stream Live In Virtual Reality

(AllHipHop News)
Before the Grammy Awards air this Sunday, The Roots will present their annual “Roots Jam Session.” The Philadelphia-bred Hip Hop band partnered with Tidal and Oculus for the showcase.
“Roots Jam Session” will stream live in virtual reality in Oculus Quest’s Venues app. Viewers will also have access to experience the concert in 2D video and high-quality audio on the Tidal platform.
The Roots are set to perform with several other acts. Ari Lennox, Tobe Nwigwe, Ant Clemons, Emily King, Jon Batiste, Brittany Spencer, and Kathy Sledge were announced as special guests.
“Roots Jam Session” is scheduled for March 13 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Oculus Quest owners can subscribe to watch the event in the Venues app at oculus.com. Both Tidal members and nonmembers can watch the event at tidal.com.