‘The View’ Hosts Diagnosed With COVID-19 Live On Air — Asked To Leave While Broadcast Was Rolling

Vice President Kamala Harris wishes the two hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, well and points to the benefits of vaccination.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave The View while the show was filming live because they both test positive for the coronavirus. Both ladies were fully vaccinated but still were impacted by the virus that has gripped the world for almost two years.

BREAKING: Sunny and Ana have been asked to leave the ABC studio because they tested positive for COVID.#TheView pic.twitter.com/DMIYrjHjid — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 24, 2021

Right before a segment with the national vice president, Ms. Kamala Harris, the two daytime hosts peeled off the set during the segment transition. An off-screen producer interrupted the broadcast and said, “[We] need the two of you to step off for a second.”

As Joy Behar mentioned that Ana and Sunny had to leave, the voice of god said again, “And we are going to bring them back later.”

Both Behar and the producer agreed to share with the public later, saying “it’s a tease.”

Immediately, the maintenance crew came in and cleaned the area of the desk where they were sitting.

In the next segment Madame Vice President, the first person of African and/or Asian descent and woman to hold the office, commented on their abrupt removal.

.@VP Harris: "Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse." pic.twitter.com/m5NMwT5dk8 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2021

“Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse,” Harris said.

The White House shared with the press that the nation’s 2nd in command did not interact with either of the two women before the interview, noting it was conducted from a remote location after a delay.

Harris continued, “I’ve been watching, like many of you, with heartache, with the videos of people who are in an ICU bed, who did not get vaccinated, pleading with their family members, ‘please get vaccinated.’”

“You know, when I think of it in the context of any one of us who have had these awful experiences of holding the hands of a loved one who is in an ICU bed, or is near death … like, don’t put your families through that. The vaccine is free. It is safe, and it will save your life. So folks just need to get vaccinated,” she stated.

CNN reported last month that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has data that reveals that more than 99.99% of people who are fully vaccinated “have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death.”

There is currently a big debate on whether or not people who are fully vaccinated should get the booster shot. Pfizer has a booster, but Moderna has not moved on the company’s decision for a third dose.