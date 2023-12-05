The Weeknd Follows Eminem’s Lead With “Fortnite Festival” Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd is joining the gaming wave via the Fortnite universe. On Saturday (December 9), The Weeknd will be featured as the headlining act in Epic Games’ Fortnite Festival, the all-new music-focused gaming mode adjacent to the Battle Royale.

“Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favorite artists,” a press release explained.

The Weeknd x Fortnite collab will be available for purchase via the “Festival Pass.” Much like Eminem’s recent foyer in Fortnite, The Weekend collab will include a loading screen and a new skin, along with items available in-game for purchase such as a new microphone, two new bass designs, three songs, a keytar and new “Boombox” aura.

Prior to the launch of Fortnite Festival mode, fans were treated to a live in-game concert featuring Eminem, in which attendees received a special “Marshall Magma” costume.

Get an exclusive look at the upcoming Fortnite Festival content featuring The Weeknd below.