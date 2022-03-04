The Weeknd Launches XO Humanitarian Fund To Help Fight World Hunger

The Weeknd donated $500,000 to his new fund, which aids the United Nations World Food Programme in its efforts to combat world hunger.

The Weeknd is working with the United Nations World Food Programme to address the global hunger crisis.

WFP and The Weeknd have launched the XO Humanitarian Fund in an effort to combat famine around the world. The Republic Records singer donated $500,000 to the fund and plans to add $1 for every ticket sold from the North American leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour.

“The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation,” The Weeknd said in a press release. “I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most.”

WFP USA’s Board of Directors will also contribute $1 million to the fund with the help of donors. The XO Humanitarian Fund will have a special focus on Ethiopia since The Weeknd is the son of Ethiopian immigrants.

“We are grateful that The Weeknd is on this journey with us to fight global hunger,” WFP USA’s president and CEO Barron Segar said. “We cannot allow millions of children, women and men to starve when we have the food and expertise to save them.”

Donate to the XO Humanitarian Fund here.