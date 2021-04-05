The Weeknd Puts Up Millions To Fight Hunger Relief In Ethiopia As Ethnic Cleansing Escalates

(AllHipHop News)
The Weeknd has donated $1 million to hunger relief charities in Ethiopia as the nation faces an ethnic cleansing drama.
Responding to reports of thousands of deaths and more than two million people displaced in the Tigray area of his parents’ homeland, the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker has committed to do what he can to help those affected by the ongoing troubles.
“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” he says. “I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Program and encourage those who can to please give as well.”
The singer’s parents immigrated to Canada from Ethiopia before he was born.