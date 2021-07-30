The Weeknd To Be Honored With The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award In September

The Weeknd will be acknowledged this September for his monetary donations to several social justice campaigns over the last few years.

The Weeknd will be presented with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian award at the first annual Music in Action Awards.

The Canadian singer will be among those honored at the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC)’s event at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on September 23.

He will be recognized for donating several million dollars to numerous charitable causes since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Among the groups helped by The Weeknd are Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and National Bail Out.

He also put up loot for COVID-19 relief campaigns for MusiCares, in his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario, and efforts in Ethiopia and Lebanon.

BMAC Co-Chair, artist manager and executive Binta Niambi Brown said: “BMAC promised to work with the music industry to advance racial equity, and are proud to have done everything we said we would do. Now, while we celebrate the achievements of our industry, we also look forward to continued work with every company in our industry to eliminate all forms of systemic and structural racism.

“We welcome conversations with all who share our commitment to justice and equality and are enthusiastic about the change we will create together.“

Jeffrey Azoff, co-chair of BMAC’s ELC and CEO/founder of Full Stop Management, added: “The work that BMAC is doing is nothing short of inspiring. I am beyond humbled to be able to serve as co-chair of the Executive Leadership Council as I have no doubt that this group of people is dedicated to making a positive change in our industry for generations to come.”

Other awards to be handed out on the night include the Berry Gordy Social Impact Award, the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award and the Agent of Change Award.