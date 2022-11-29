The Weeknd Raises Millions To Fight Global Hunger

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd is doing has part to try and end global hunger by presenting a check for $5 million to the World Food Program. Read more!

The Weeknd raised $5 million as part of his commitment to fighting global hunger.

On Monday, the “Blinding Lights” singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – presented a check to World Food Program USA executives at an event in Los Angeles following his After Hours til Dawn Tour concert in the city.

The Weeknd, who serves as a U.N. World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, contributed $1 to the fund from each ticket sold for his North America stadium tour as well as proceeds of an exclusive XO Humanitarian Fund/U.N. World Food Program tour T-shirt.

In addition, The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, and supporters also stepped up to donate. At the same time, the World Food Program USA’s board of directors and other donors contributed another $1 million.

Bosses at cryptocurrency exchange Binance added their contribution of $2 million.

Funds raised will support various U.N. World Food Program activities, with some of the money going towards emergency food assistance for mothers and children in northern Ethiopia.

“We are deeply appreciative and humbled by The Weeknd’s steadfast support, as well as that of his loyal fans and partners,” expressed Barron Segar, president and chief executive of World Food Program USA. “Abel is an inspiration to us all, and through his efforts, thousands of families will have food security and hope for a better future.”

The news comes after The Weeknd announced the 2023 leg of his tour, for which he will continue to contribute money from each ticket sold across Europe, the United Kingdom, and Latin America.