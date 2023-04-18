The Weeknd Releases A Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the latest teaser video for the new show.

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye will appear in and produce the forthcoming HBO drama series The Idol. On Monday, the Canadian musician shared an official trailer for the program which will debut on June 4 at pm ET.

Sam Levinson (Euphoria) co-created The Idol. Lily-Rose Depp (The Dancer) stars alongside The Weeknd. The cast also features Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, and Hank Azaria.

A tagline for The Idol reads:

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

THE IDOL JUNE 4th ! pic.twitter.com/BFaJpfzN6L — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 17, 2023

“This was something that I’ve always wanted to do,” said The Weeknd about tackling Hollywood. “Film and TV, mainly film, has always been kind of the heartbeat of everything I do artistically. If you see my music videos, even sonically, everything is so cinematic and referential to films that I obsess over.”

While The Weeknd makes the move to television, the 33-year-old entertainer continues to find success in the music industry. He presently has two songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart – “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin & 21 Savage (No. 5) and “Die For You” with Ariana Grande (No. 7).

In addition, Abel Tesfaye became the first recording artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. That accomplishment came after HBO aired The Weeknd’s Live At SoFi Stadium HBO concert special on February 25.