The Weeknd Reschedules Canceled Australian Tour Dates

The Weeknd announced his return to Australia with new tour dates Monday, revisiting plans abruptly canceled last year.

Originally, the Grammy-winning artist was set to close his “After Hours Til Dawn” world tour in Australia and New Zealand in November and December 2023. These concerts were postponed and eventually scrapped due to “schedule and logistical constraints.”

“I feel a strong pull to perform in Australia before moving on to the next chapter,” The Weeknd said in a statement, Billboard reports. “I want to make sure you all know I hadn’t forgotten about you. When I return now, it will be the right time, and I promise it will be such a special experience. I can’t wait to see you all!”

Fans noticed a significant alteration in the new schedule. The Canadian artist, born Abel Tesfaye, was originally due for multiple performances: two nights in Brisbane, three in Sydney, four in Melbourne, and two in Auckland, New Zealand.

This revised tour, however, comprises only four shows: two in Sydney and two in Melbourne.

The “Blinding Lights” artist will perform at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 5 and 6.

Additional shows in Sydney are slated for October 22 and 23 at Accor Stadium. These will mark The Weeknd’s first stadium appearances in Australia since 2017.

The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour began in July 2022 and concluded in October 2023. This tour extension provides Australian fans a highly anticipated, albeit truncated, opportunity to catch the pop sensation live.

In a poignant moment of serendipity, despite initial setbacks, the announcement reaffirms The Weeknd’s commitment to his global audience, ensuring that his artistic journey is shared with fans Down Under.