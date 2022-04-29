The Weeknd Sticks With Universal Music Group, Signs Long-Term Deal

The Weeknd expand his partnership with Universal Music Group, signing a long-term deal that includes his publishing.

The Weeknd won’t be leaving Universal Music Group anytime soon.

Universal Music Group announced a long-term partnership with The Weeknd on Thursday (April 28). The agreement expands their relationship to include the 32-year-old artist’s publishing.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has been signed to UMG’s subsidiary Republic Records since 2012. Kobalt currently administers his publishing, but Universal Music Publishing Group will take control once that deal expires.

“Over the past decade, we have been honored to work so closely with Abel who has quickly become one of music’s most creative and important artists—a once-in-a-generation talent,” UMG Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge said in a press release.

Grainge added, “With [The Weeknd’s manager] Sal and the XO team as our incredible partners, we’ve developed a deep trust and respect that has enabled us to successfully execute Abel’s brilliant vision. I am delighted that we are now able to expand this special relationship, welcome this world-class songwriter to UMPG and evolve this creative partnership to new and exciting levels.”

The Weeknd’s expanded deal with UMG also covers his future audiovisual releases, global merchandising, retail licensing opportunities and more. Republic Records will continue to handle distribution for the hit-making singer’s XO Records.