The Weeknd Takes On Hollywood With Barry Keoghan & Jenna Ortega

The Weeknd had only one actor in mind for Hurry Up Tomorrow, and Barry Keoghan was his first and only choice.

The Weeknd knew from the start that Barry Keoghan was the perfect fit for Hurry Up Tomorrow, his upcoming psychological thriller inspired by his own music.

The “Blinding Lights” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, revealed that Keoghan wasn’t just an option—he was the only one he considered.

“He was always number one on my list for his role,” Tesfaye told Variety. “What makes him different from Jenna is that his talent is so raw, it just comes so naturally to him.”

The highly anticipated film, set for release in May, stars Tesfaye alongside Keoghan and Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega.

Co-written by Tesfaye, Waves director Trey Edward Shults, and Reza Fahim, the movie will explore the price of fame and the battle for identity, an extension of the themes in Tesfaye’s album of the same name.

Keoghan, best known for his roles in Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin, spoke about the unique collaboration with Tesfaye, who is transitioning from music to film.

“It’s so nice to collaborate with such a close friend, but also an artist who has expressed so much of himself through one medium and is now channeling it through another,” he said.

Tesfaye also had glowing praise for Ortega, recalling a moment on set when she completely took control of a particularly tricky scene.

“Jenna brought so much depth to the character,” Tesfaye said. “There was a scene where Trey and I looked at each other like, ‘On paper, this is just ridiculous—how is it going to translate on screen?’ And she said, ‘I have an idea.’ She led that whole scene—none of it was rehearsed, and a lot of my reactions in it are not acting.”

Though details about Hurry Up Tomorrow are scarce, Tesfaye’s involvement—as both an actor and a co-writer—signals an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the kind of artistry and storytelling he’s been evolving toward.