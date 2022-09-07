The Weeknd Tells Fans His Voice Is Good After Abruptly Halting Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Weeknd hopped on social media to let fans know he was doing just fine, after he lost his voice and had to cancel her show last week!

The Weeknd has assured fans that his “voice is safe” after abruptly scrapping a gig due to vocal issues at the weekend.

The singer was performing “Can’t Feel My Face” towards the start of his set at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night when he suddenly stopped and left the stage.

He returned later and explained that he had lost his voice.

In an update on Instagram, The Weeknd revealed that his voice is on the mend and will be ready for his shows in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, on September 22nd and 23rd

“Doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” he wrote. “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO.”

After he stopped the show, the 32-year-old apologized to the audience and explained that he couldn’t “give you the concert that I want to give you right now.”

He later addressed the incident on Twitter, writing, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The two Toronto shows and the rescheduled Inglewood date, which has yet to be announced, will conclude the North American leg of The Weeknd’s After Hours til Dawn Tour.