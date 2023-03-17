‘The Wire’ Star Lance Reddick Passes Away At Age 60

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lance Reddick, who was best known for his roles in ‘The Wire’ and the ‘John Wick’ franchise, died in Los Angeles.

Prolific actor Lance Reddick died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning (March 17).

TMZ first reported Lance Reddick’s death. His publicist Mia Hansen confirmed his passing in a statement to media outlets.

“Lance will be greatly missed,” she said. “Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.”

According to Hansen, Reddick died of natural causes. He was 60.

Fans mourned his death on social media. An outpouring of comments filled his last Instagram post, which he published on Thursday (March 16).

Reddick portrayed Lt. Cedric Daniels in HBO’s acclaimed series The Wire. He played Charon in the popular film franchise John Wick in more recent years.

The actor’s television credits included Bosch, Fringe and Lost. Reddick displayed his comedic chops in Comedy Central’s Corporate and several Adult Swim shows. He captivated viewers with a memorable performance on The Eric Andre Show.

Reddick appeared in Angel Has Fallen and One Night in Miami, among other films. He reprised his role of Charon for the upcoming movie John Wick: Chapter 4, which premieres later this month.

Multiple animated shows and video games enlisted Reddick for his voice-acting talent. He provided voices for Castlevania, DuckTales, Destiny, Horizon Zero Dawn and more.

Reddick is survived by his wife Stephanie and their children Christopher and Yvonne.