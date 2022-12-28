Theophilus London Reported Missing; Family Hasn’t Heard From Him In Months

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Theophilus London’s family is seeking the public’s help to find the 35-year-old rapper, who hasn’t contacted anyone since July.

Theophilus London’s family filed a missing persons report in Los Angeles on Tuesday (December 27).

According to the rapper’s family, Theophilus London hasn’t touched base with anyone since July. His family traveled to Los Angeles to report him missing in his last known location.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” a rep for the label Secretly Group said in a statement. “The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.”

Theophilus London’s father Lary Moses London addressed his son in the statement. The elder London begged his son to reach out to his family if possible.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” he said. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

Theophilus London’s family is seeking the public’s help to locate the 35-year-old artist. The family asked anyone with leads to contact his cousin or the Los Angeles Police Department.

“London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes,” Secretly Group’s rep said. “If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”