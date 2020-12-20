These Are The Rappers President Barack Obama Listened To The Most In 2020

By : / Categories : News / December 19, 2020

Former POTUS Barack Obama relied on Hip-Hop music to get him through a historic 2020.

Barack Obama is no longer the president of the United States, but he remains one of the world’s most influential leaders.

And when he needs a little bit of inspiration, the 44th President of the United States taps into the world’s most powerful genre of music and culture – Hip-Hop.

Earlier today (December 19th), former President Obama unveiled the 29 songs he listened to the most during a trying 2020, and Hip-Hop played a significant role in keeping him motivated.

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage Remix featuring Beyoncé) Young Thug, Travis Scott and M.I.A. (“FRANCHISE”), DaBaby (“Levitating” featuring Dua Lipa), Lil Baby (“The Bigger Picture”), Goodie Mob (“4 My Ppl “), Gunna (“SUN CAME OUT”), and Anderson .Paak featuring Rick Ross (CUT EM IN) were among the rap stars in rotation on Barack’s playlist throughout the year.

The 59-year-old world leader admitted he had a little bit of help from his daughter, Sasha in determining the cuts to play throughout the year.

“I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to,” President Obama said.

However, Obama’s musical palette did not just consist of rap music. He also bumped tunes by Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Ruston Kelly, and others.

Peep Barack’s full playlist for 2020 below:

1. Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

2. Love Is The King – Jeff Tweedy

3. FRANCHISE – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.

4. Nada – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet

5. Can’t Do Much – Waxahatchee

6. The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

7. Ghosts – Bruce Springsteen

8. Levitating – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

9. The Climb Back – J. Cole

10. Repeat – J Hus ft. Koffee

11. Damage – H.E.R.

12. Summer 2020 – Jhené Aiko

13. Brave – Ruston Kelly

14. Uwrongo (Edit) – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku

15. Better Distractions – Faye Webster

16. Lemonade – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV

17. Blue World – Mac Miller

18. CUT EM IN – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross

19. Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

20. Mecca – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG

21. La Difícil – Bad Bunny

22. Essence – WizKid ft. Tems

23. All My Girls Like To Fight – Hope Tala

24. Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

25. SUN CAME OUT – Gunna

26. Remember Where You Are – Jessie Ware

27. 4 My Ppl – Goodie Mob

28. Distance – Yebba

29. one life, might live – Little Simz

