These Are The Rappers President Barack Obama Listened To The Most In 2020

(AllHipHop News)
Barack Obama is no longer the president of the United States, but he remains one of the world’s most influential leaders.
And when he needs a little bit of inspiration, the 44th President of the United States taps into the world’s most powerful genre of music and culture – Hip-Hop.
Earlier today (December 19th), former President Obama unveiled the 29 songs he listened to the most during a trying 2020, and Hip-Hop played a significant role in keeping him motivated.
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage Remix featuring Beyoncé) Young Thug, Travis Scott and M.I.A. (“FRANCHISE”), DaBaby (“Levitating” featuring Dua Lipa), Lil Baby (“The Bigger Picture”), Goodie Mob (“4 My Ppl “), Gunna (“SUN CAME OUT”), and Anderson .Paak featuring Rick Ross (CUT EM IN) were among the rap stars in rotation on Barack’s playlist throughout the year.
The 59-year-old world leader admitted he had a little bit of help from his daughter, Sasha in determining the cuts to play throughout the year.
“I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to,” President Obama said.
However, Obama’s musical palette did not just consist of rap music. He also bumped tunes by Bruce Springsteen, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Ruston Kelly, and others.
Peep Barack’s full playlist for 2020 below:
1. Savage Remix – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
2. Love Is The King – Jeff Tweedy
3. FRANCHISE – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.
4. Nada – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet
5. Can’t Do Much – Waxahatchee
6. The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
7. Ghosts – Bruce Springsteen
8. Levitating – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby
9. The Climb Back – J. Cole
10. Repeat – J Hus ft. Koffee
11. Damage – H.E.R.
12. Summer 2020 – Jhené Aiko
13. Brave – Ruston Kelly
14. Uwrongo (Edit) – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku
15. Better Distractions – Faye Webster
16. Lemonade – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV
17. Blue World – Mac Miller
18. CUT EM IN – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross
19. Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
20. Mecca – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG
21. La Difícil – Bad Bunny
22. Essence – WizKid ft. Tems
23. All My Girls Like To Fight – Hope Tala
24. Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
25. SUN CAME OUT – Gunna
26. Remember Where You Are – Jessie Ware
27. 4 My Ppl – Goodie Mob
28. Distance – Yebba
29. one life, might live – Little Simz