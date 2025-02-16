Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo embraced a striking new look on social media, unveiling her significant weight loss with a bold message that sent waves through her fanbase.

Lizzo shocked her followers over the weekend by unveiling a noticeably slimmer figure in an attention-grabbing Instagram video, where she spray-painted the words “Bye B####” over an image of herself from her Special album cover.

Captioning the post “End of an era,” the Grammy-winning artist signaled a major transformation, sparking a wave of emotions across her fanbase.

Lizzo, long celebrated as a champion of body positivity, has been open about her health evolution. She has attributed her weight loss to a disciplined regime of calorie deficit, a high-protein diet, and strength training.

Lizzo firmly denied speculation that she used GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, with her trainer backing her assertion that her progress was the result of sheer hard work.

A shift in her diet also played a crucial role. After years of veganism, Lizzo transitioned to an eating plan that includes animal-based protein, which she says improved her energy levels, mental clarity, and ability to lose weight.

In January 2025, she revealed she had hit her goal, reducing her BMI by 10.5 points and shedding 16% of her body fat over two years. Known for her unapologetic embrace of self-love, Lizzo has acknowledged a shift in her perspective on body image.

She previously expressed frustration with how the body positivity movement has, in her words, been “commercialized” and “appropriated,” particularly by slimmer, white influencers.

Now, she is focusing on “body neutrality,” a philosophy that encourages people to see their physical forms as just one part of their identity, without fixation on appearance.

Lizzo’s journey has been at the heart of her creative ventures, from her reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls to her shapewear brand Yitty, both of which promote inclusivity.

But with a growing weariness of conversations about her body dominating the narrative, her latest transformation appears to send a clear message:

The reaction online was immediate and deeply personal.

“Makes me feel kinda sad. That version of Lizzo definitely brought me so much joy and inspiration. Look forward to seeing what you have coming,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “The old you is what motivated women to love themselves.”

Others stood in full support of her journey, with one reply reading, “Look at you!! Stand tall and STRUT that health and beautiful pride. Your SOUL looks lighter, too.”