Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Addresses Altercation With Bone Thugs At ‘Verzuz’ Event

The Academy Award winner shares his thoughts on the aftermath of the brawl.

Unfortunately, an on-stage scuffle is the most memorable moment from the highly-anticipated Verzuz battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia. The December 2 showcase made plenty of headlines for the fracas.

Bone Thugs member Bizzy Bone was upset that Three 6 Mafia representatives were apparently mocking him during the performance. Water bottles were thrown, and a full-on brawl broke out.

Bizzy Bone apologized for his part in igniting the altercation. The “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia” Verzuz matchup was able to continue with both groups running through some of their biggest hit records.

Following his Verzuz set, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul was a guest on Fox Soul’s The Mix talk show. The Oscar-winning music producer addressed the brawl that took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

“The beef with us and Bone was just a big misunderstanding for 26 years. I respect Bone,” DJ Paul told The Mix hosts. The “Who You Foolin?” rapper also added, “I kinda knew [the fight] was coming. He kind of told us on social media when he was talking about how it was going to be.”

When asked what he would change about his experience with Verzuz, DJ Paul responded, “Nothing. It was perfect. I love the way everything happened.” The night featured surprise appearances by Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Chamillionaire, Young Buck, 8Ball & MJG, Lil Flip, Lil Jon, Terrence Howard, and others.