Three More Women Accuse T.I. And Tiny Of Assault

(AllHipHop News)
More trouble has stricken the doorsteps of Hip-Hop’s Trouble Man, Clifford “T.I.” Harris.
Three additional women have stepped forward to accuse the rapper and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris of sexual impropriety and assault.
The women have hired the attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn to represent their collective interests. The firm’s spokesperson shared that he was in conversations with “investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges.”
One woman claims that once the two stars of VH1’s The Family Hustle reality show once “pulled out a pill and forced her to swallow it.”
She further alleges that their security took her phone while the three were in a South Beach hotel room. Then the “Whatever You Like” rapper “forced her to take a powdered substance from his finger.”
She continues her account by saying, “[Tiny] undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse. She said her body was numb, the room was slowing down, and she could not consent.”
Her story is like one of the other women who have recently come forward. The difference is that in her account, another man was involved and she flat out accuses them of “drugging and raping.”
The third woman reports that she was drugged and assaulted across three states: Nevada, California, and Florida.
The couple strongly denies the claims, but with allegations of rape, kidnapping and drugging are preparing to defend themselves legally.
Their legal representation released a statement on behalf of the celebrity A-listers:
“My clients’ position remains the same. We are still waiting for the anonymous accusers to reveal themselves to the public and the Harrises. Their continued unwillingness and refusal to do so compromises and undermines every single allegation being made.”