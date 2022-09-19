T.I.’s Son Domani Wonders What “Broke” Life Is Like On New Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Domani released his new song “Broke” before heading over to Europe to be part of Cordae’s From a Bird’s Eye View Tour.

T.I.’s son Domani unleashed a new song titled “Broke.”

The track dropped a year after Domani released his Skydive album, which featured collaborations with Rapsody and D Smoke. The second-generation rapper contemplated what he’d do without money on his latest single.

“Life is all about perspective, and that’s what I want the listener to take away from this single,” Domani said in a press release. “You never know someone’s situation, so it’s important to never judge but rather forgive.”

Domani released “Broke” ahead of his European tour with Cordae. The 21-year-old rapper will join Cordae’s From a Bird’s Eye View Tour, which begins on September 27 and wraps up on October 19.

Check out Domani’s upcoming tour dates below.

September 27 – Belfast, UK – Limelight

September 28 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy

September 30 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

October 01 – Birmingham, UK – Institute 2

October 02 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

October 05 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique Orangerie

October 06 – Paris, France – Elysse Montmarte

October 07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (The Max)

October 09 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

October 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Lille Vega

October 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben

October 14 – Oslo, Norway – Vulkan

October 17 – Berlin, Germany – Astra

October 18 – Vienna, Austria – Flex

October 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo