T.I.’s Son Domani Wonders What “Broke” Life Is Like On New Single

T.I.’s son Domani unleashed a new song titled “Broke.”
The track dropped a year after Domani released his Skydive album, which featured collaborations with Rapsody and D Smoke. The second-generation rapper contemplated what he’d do without money on his latest single.
“Life is all about perspective, and that’s what I want the listener to take away from this single,” Domani said in a press release. “You never know someone’s situation, so it’s important to never judge but rather forgive.”
Domani released “Broke” ahead of his European tour with Cordae. The 21-year-old rapper will join Cordae’s From a Bird’s Eye View Tour, which begins on September 27 and wraps up on October 19.
Check out Domani’s upcoming tour dates below.
September 27 – Belfast, UK – Limelight
September 28 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy
September 30 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
October 01 – Birmingham, UK – Institute 2
October 02 – London, UK – Electric Brixton
October 05 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique Orangerie
October 06 – Paris, France – Elysse Montmarte
October 07 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (The Max)
October 09 – Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
October 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Lille Vega
October 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Klubben
October 14 – Oslo, Norway – Vulkan
October 17 – Berlin, Germany – Astra
October 18 – Vienna, Austria – Flex
October 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo