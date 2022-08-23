Tidal Launches Music School Learning Hub

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The goal of the new collections is to encourage genre exploration and education.

Tidal celebrates the back-to-school season with a new playlist series. The streaming service fronted by Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter launched the Music School on August 22.

The “learning hub” presents collections of songs inspired by unique genres and geographic locations. Additionally, Tidal designed the Music School’s editorial content to expand users’ knowledge and appreciation across musical categories.

“While music trends change, the foundational sounds highlighted throughout these playlists will continue to shape music for years to come. As listeners, knowing this history builds a deeper appreciation and elevates the connection between artists and fans,” said Tidal’s Tony Gervino.

The service’s EVP/Editor-In-Chief of Programming and Editorial continues, “Through content like the Music School, we’re doubling down on our mission to put artists and music fans first by creating new ways to listen to and discover new music.”

Music School’s components include the “Genre For Beginners” section, the “Dive Deeper” section, the “For Kids” section, the “Musicology” section, and the “Geography For Beginners” section. Tidal will refresh the playlists on a regular basis.

Jay-Z purchased Tidal’s parent company, Aspiro, in January 2015 for $56.2 million. In March 2021, the Jack Dorsey-founded Square, Inc. company acquired majority ownership of Tidal for a reported $297 million. Jay-Z held onto a board position.