Tierra Whack Declares Eminem As The Best Rapper Ever

Philadelphia-bred Hip Hop artist Tierra Whack caused some commotion online over the weekend. Some social media users took issue with Whack’s personal take on a Hip Hop legend.

“Eminem [is] still the best rapper ever whether you can relate to him or not!” tweeted Tierra Whack on Sunday. That post generated over 1.6 million views and more than 1,300 retweets on Twitter.

Tierra Whack’s Twitter mentions became flooded with commenters challenging her GOAT (greatest of all time) declaration about Eminem. Other accounts pushed back by mentioning names such as 2Pac, Nicki Minaj, Jadakiss, and Lil Wayne.

Eminem still the best rapper ever whether you can relate to him or not! — Tierra Whack (@TierraWhack) January 16, 2023

Apparently, some people took issue with Tierra Whack honoring Eminem in that way because he is a Caucasian emcee. It appears Whack responded to that criticism by tweeting, “Eminem is light skin.”

Since his arrival on the music scene in the late 1990s, Eminem has scored five #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and ten #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Plus, the Detroit native won 15 Grammy Awards and has six Diamond Awards from the RIAA.

Eminem is light skin. — Tierra Whack (@TierraWhack) January 16, 2023

Tierra Whack earned her only Grammy nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019. The Recording Academy nominated Whack’s “Mumbo Jumbo” for Best Music Video. “This Is America” by Childish Gambino won the Grammy in the category that year.

“Mumbo Jumbo” dropped as a single in 2017. The 15-minute Whack World project arrived the following year. Tierra Whack’s major-label debut consisted of fifteen tracks, each around one minute in length. Whack World made several music publications’ “Best Albums of 2018” lists.